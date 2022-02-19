As a proud member of the McCaskey High School basketball program from 1984 to 1987, I want to share a personal story that I believe paints a picture of what being a part of something so special truly means. It’s something so amazing that there are no hate-filled words or thinly veiled bigoted actions that could ever tear it down.

In 1983, as a ninth grade student, I began spending a few days a week practicing with the basketball team at McCaskey. I was a much younger kid who felt out of place and more than a little intimidated, but a junior on the team went out of his way to make me feel welcome and included.

Flash forward to a few short weeks ago. Those same two people — not kids any longer and 35 years removed from the basketball court at McCaskey — got together during the holidays to celebrate decades of friendship. One Black, one white — but that’s completely irrelevant to the fact that, above all else, we remain friends.

It’s a friendship that was formed as teammates and solidified by an understanding of what it means to treat others with respect and decency as human beings, first and foremost.

For those in this world who might have malice or hate in their hearts, or a lack of understanding for the good that comes from living in a diverse world, I can only feel sorry.

Go, J.P.!

James DeBord

East Hempfield Township