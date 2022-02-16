A letter in the Feb. 9 LNP (“Protect integrity of US elections”) asks, “If Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia had all gone for Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden in 2020, wouldn’t Democrats have vociferously claimed voter fraud?”

Well, no, they wouldn’t have. After all, they didn’t in 2016 when Trump won those states. They wouldn’t have, that is, unless there was actual evidence to support it. And that’s the problem for conservatives. Millions of dollars have been spent by Trump supporters since the 2020 election in an attempt to prove voter fraud — and they keep coming up empty. The Republicans’ push to protect election integrity is a solution in search of a problem.

So why do many conservatives keep pushing this narrative? Perhaps because minority voters, who often vote Democratic, are becoming a larger percentage of the voting population. One way to counter this is with voter suppression, and pushing the narrative of voter fraud builds support for conservatives’ efforts.

The Feb. 9 letter writer states, “Some Democrats allege voter suppression, yet provide no evidence of it whatsoever.” Actually, Democrats have provided plenty of evidence. The Brennan Center for Justice, a liberal-leaning nonprofit, is probably doing the best work here. But why listen to Democrats? Republicans themselves admit this is what they are doing. As Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said in an interview with The New York Times last June, “The idea of democracy and majority rule really is what goes against our history and what the country stands for.”

Republicans like Paul, who seemingly oppose democracy and majority rule, are the ones damaging the integrity of U.S. elections.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown