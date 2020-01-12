Something has fundamentally changed in America. Don’t you remember your parents telling you “cheaters never win?” Yet, for some reason, cheating seems to be rampant today. From some businesses (Worley & Obetz) to pro sports teams (Houston Astros and New England Patriots), to college admissions scandals, everyone seems to be doing it.
The question is why? We used to be proud of what we could achieve using our brains and skills. Now you’re a sucker if you don’t cheat to get the edge over your competitors. Have we placed such a high premium on winning that we don’t care how it’s done?
How can you teach your children the satisfaction of earning something by merit when even our president thinks he needs to cheat to win? We need to take a long, hard look at ourselves and what we’re modeling. Sportswriter Grantland Rice once wrote, in essence, it’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game. But should the saying today be, “Just win, we don’t care how you do it?”
Pick up any newspaper or listen to the news, and you’ll see a story of a cheater brought down — charges filed, reputations ruined, businesses destroyed. Is this the new American way? I tend to believe that the majority of people are honest and hardworking, and it’s up to those folks to be the whistleblowers, to call out the cheaters, and let them know they can’t get away with it. Let’s even the playing field and teach our kids that their honor is more important than winning.
Marsha Ruttkay
Manheim Township