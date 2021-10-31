I am but one voice, but I know there are millions of voices just like me who believe the Trump administration did so much damage in four years to our great nation that it may take decades to repair it.

Still, I hear right-wing media calling for Donald Trump’s return in 2024. Why? To inflict more damage? I still see banners, flags and Trump campaign signs throughout the area — supporting a man with a long history of corruption and failure.

There are many things in life I struggle to understand, but support of Trump tops the list. How can you support a man known for not paying vendors and subcontractors; for his housing discrimination; for hiring immigrants and paying below the minimum wage but then in public ranting against immigrants; for his extramarital affairs; for his association with criminals; for taking advantage of investors; and for not paying federal taxes?

My view of Trump is that he divided our nation’s races through hate, and he created discontent with his fascist remarks. He constantly criticizes the watchdog media. His political gamesmanship led to a shutdown that hurt millions. He relaxed sanctions on Russia. He trampled all over the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution for his own self-interest. He signed tax reforms for the richest 1%, adding trillions to our national debt.

This is only a partial list. Also, he was impeached twice and saved from removal by Mitch McConnell. He incited a riot against our nation and this great democracy in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. And, in my view, his misrepresentation of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Is this the man you continue to support?

Keith A. Brunner

Lititz