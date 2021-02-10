The events on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., inspired by the rhetoric of then-President Donald Trump, brought a full-scale insurrection against the government of the United States. The options for the removal of the president were reported to be resignation, the invocation of the 25th Amendment or a second impeachment with a two-thirds vote for conviction in the Senate. The impeachment trial is now underway.

I predicted — accurately — in early January that if there was an impeachment vote, the residents of the 11th Congressional District could be sure that Congressman Lloyd Smucker would vote against impeachment. My question to Smucker is simple: What does a Republican have to do to warrant impeachment?

Kurt Shellenberger

Manheim Township