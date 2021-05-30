Every time I drive on Route 741 across from Penn Manor’s Comet Field at Mill Creek Manor, I am amazed at the awesome sight — especially at night — of a big flag waving and being illuminated by spotlights.

Try to make a special trip, especially at night, and I assure that you will get a tingling feeling when you see it.

It reminds me of a story I saw on Facebook. A father and little boy were driving by a military establishment and the boy asked his father to pull over and stop the car. The boy jumped out and saluted a flag as it was being lowered. His father had tears in his eyes.

I personally stopped at the office at Mill Creek Manor and thanked whoever was responsible for the flag and awesome lights. They said they would relay the message for me.

To sum it up, I stand for the flag and kneel at the cross. May God bless the USA.

Bob Hershock

Millersville