History is recording every move by the U.S. House and Senate and all voters.
Your every vote or lack of votes (Mitch McConnell) is recorded. Remember, our children are also watching.
The American education system is sought after by people from all over the world who come here to be educated. Sadly, the system seems to have failed over 30% of its own people. They have no idea what’s in the Constitution and probably never read it. The 25th Amendment should have been implemented in January 2017.
No idea what a democracy means. No idea what the rule of law means. No idea what the truth is.
Most important, those who take the oath of office have no idea what that oath means.
The U.S. Senate is a disgrace, and those enablers who support President Donald Trump are also a disgrace, as they don’t represent the people who elected them.
Our children see a president — who refused to serve his country in Vietnam — openly lie and use swear words. He’s destroying the office with his disgraceful actions.
Voters, ask yourselves the following question: What kind of example are you offering your children if you support this man?
Vote morally — history is watching.
M.P. Brennan
Lititz