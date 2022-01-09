I won’t mention his name, but the U.S. senator from West Virginia (you know who I mean) said “No!” to President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal. His state is ranked the fourth worst in the nation in poverty, meaning a lot of his constituents have difficulty with daily living expenses.

But, no matter. The senator doesn’t have to worry about his own daily living expenses because West Virginia citizens, along with the rest of us, pay his salary and the perks that come with the job.

The senator voted for the defense bill, which over 10 years will cost about $7.7 trillion. The earlier version of Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal cost about $3.5 trillion over the same time period, and the latest proposal that the senator rejected was just $1.7 trillion over 10 years.

The Bible says we should care for the “least of these brothers of mine.” The question is: Does the senator care? Take a guess.

Robert Donnelly

East Hempfield Township