In response to the Nov. 29 letter “Why does LNP run Eugene Robinson?” my answer is “for many reasons.” To paraphrase a famous quote, “an article is for the opinion of the reader.” Robinson is published for the same reason columns by Marc Thiessen (also from The Washington Post) are printed and read. Please let’s not forget freedom of the press.
There are many people who look forward to Robinson’s op-eds. When I first moved here, in 2015, I responded to the religious letters in the Opinion section. Coming from outside the Lancaster area, I was floored to see all the letters telling me that if I did not believe in a certain faith, I was doomed. The editors at LNP were kind enough to explain that this was a section for everyone’s opinion. I accepted this and wrote my own letters refuting what they said. This is America — all opinions are allowed, regardless of how you feel.
To the letter writer: Don’t group all longtime Lancaster County people with you. And by longtime residents, who do you refer to: racially prejudiced, rude and condescending, liars? That would be equal to stating all longtime Lancastrians are not open-minded to how others feel.
We have come a long way in the past several years. Hopefully, we will continue on this path of freedom of expression.
Finally, Eugene Robinson is not alone. Millions of good, hardworking, intelligent Americans have a strong dislike for the man in the White House and his crooked behavior.
Anita Ruff
East Hempfield Township