Thank you to the writer of the April 16 letter “Childish behavior from Republicans,” in which the writer describes the crude and coarse language used by many candidates (on both sides of the political spectrum) seeking public office.

Whatever happened to civil discourse and respect for opposing viewpoints? A successful salesperson extols the virtues and benefits of the product or services he or she represents — instead of castigating the competitor or the competitor’s products. Had the language and discourtesy displayed by some of today’s political aspirants been uttered in schoolyards of days gone by, it would have resulted in severe punishment by school officials and a thorough mouth-washing with soap would have followed at home.

We can only hope that a sense of dignity, respect and integrity — which are the demands and attributes of political office — will once again be part of our political landscape.

John Dorfler

Mount Joy