Dear Kyle Rittenhouse:

Thank you for protecting the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and America. Because of your selfless actions, only two people were left dead, one injured, and your own life changed forever. It could have been much worse, right?

Few, if any, other teenagers have such interesting pastimes. While most 17-year-olds are playing sports or video games, you and your assault rifle were more than 20 miles from your home, defending someone else’s property, and ultimately yourself. According to media reports, you even received congratulations from the former president. You are a true and loyal citizen. It must be comforting to know that you are now old enough to vote, and, like many Americans, you can direct some of your enthusiasm in a new and safer way.

I am encouraged to know that I can stand on the roof of my home with an assault rifle, defend my property and basically thumb my nose at any authority.

Please let me know of any future plans you may be considering — a trip to Disney World, perhaps?

Dave Bush

East Earl Township