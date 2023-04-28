Honorable state Sen. Ryan Aument:

Contrary to what you apparently believe, public schools are not factories designed to turn out workers for your corporate donors. Public education is designed to provide a basic academic education, common political instruction and social philosophy to all young people, regardless of their social class. Public education stimulates imagination, which is the mother of invention and innovation. Public education is a springboard for the “knowledge-based job market.” Few high school graduates know what they want to do for life. That’s why industry and government should join to create post-graduate opportunities.

Senator, you wrote in a column published March 22 in LNP | LancasterOnline that “Pennsylvania shouldn’t fund a broken education system.” You noted that you “participated in an international education study that looked at the highest performing education systems in the world. These systems all have key aspects that Pennsylvania must replicate if we truly want to be able to compete in a global economy.”

While doing this, did you notice that none of the other countries have frequent intruder drills, school lockdowns or police officers in their schools just to keep their students safe? Our schools have become “pressure cookers” for students and teachers. It is not a surprise that teachers are leaving their profession, because getting shot or saving students in a mass shooting should not be an expectation of any teacher.

Senator, we are not funding “a broken education system.” We are living in a society in which a broken legislative body allows guns to be the leading cause of death for children.

Senator, we agree, in your words, that “we shouldn’t throw more and more money at a failing system. ... Doing so would be a disservice to both students and taxpayers.” That describes perfectly what Pennsylvanians have been doing with one of the largest and most expensive full-time state legislatures in the United States. It is past time to solve that “broken system.”

Glenn and Mary Peifer

Mount Joy