We know that every dollar invested in safety net initiatives for children — whether in high-quality early education, Medicaid, food stamps or child tax credits included in the “Build Back Better” bill — can help to break the cycle of poverty.

But U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin wants to slow down “Build Back Better” and take a “strategic pause,” saying, “We just can’t continue to flood the market as we’ve done.”

In response, the Poor People’s Campaign, an organization founded by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., sent a letter recently to Sen. Manchin.

Representing West Virginia, it states, “Just days before Christmas, we write to you because too many of us and our families will suffer if you continue to care more about lobbyists and corporations than you do about hard-working poor and low-income people of West Virginia.”

I believe that the majority of our citizens support the help that “Build Back Better” could bring, along with caring about expanding — not limiting — voting rights, protecting children from gun violence and COVID-19, and representing all children fairly in the curriculum of their schools.

Where are our elected representatives, and who are they representing?

The letter from the Poor People’s Campaign also states, “Senator Manchin, you say your positions are backed by the people. This is a lie! Nearly 80% of West Virginians want to expand voting rights. 75% of West Virginia voters see the importance of the job creation potential of the Build Back Better Agenda.”

What can we do?

1. Learn more at poorpeoplescampaign.org.

2. Share information from the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center and write letters to the editor.

Please write and speak truth to lies. We can do this for the sake of our children and families.

Jill Sunday Bartoli, Ph.D.

Emerita, Elizabethtown College