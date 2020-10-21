A request to Santa (letter) Oct 21, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Dear Santa:Please bring Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace a backbone for Christmas. Camille BeyerSalisbury Township Today's Top Stories Manheim Central girls rally for L-L soccer win over Elizabethtown 16 min ago 2020 Lancaster County Voters Guide: Contested races, candidate stances, poll information and more 41 min ago Sheriff's Office asks for body cameras in first for Lancaster County government 1 hr ago Continuing to prep for Week 6 games: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 21 1 hr ago Respuestas de los candidatos en el Distrito 11 del Congreso: Esto es lo que dijeron, en sus propias palabras 1 hr ago Candidate responses for the 99th House District: Here's what they had to say, in their own words 1 hr ago Mentzer challenged for second time by Democrat Hamp Gulick to represent Lititz, Manheim Township areas 1 hr ago Candidate responses in the 13th House District: Here's what they had to say, in their own words 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Danene Sorace Mayor Lancaster City