Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline article, “Cutler learning ropes for House speakership,” prompted me to make a clarification and ask Speaker Bryan Cutler for a favor.

A clarification is needed because the article implied Democrats want a majority in the state House to influence the redistricting process for those seats. That is incorrect. Redistricting of state House and Senate seats is controlled by a five-member commission with a Democratic majority because of their 5-2 advantage on the state Supreme Court. Democratic leadership will, in my view, gerrymander state House districts in its favor regardless of who controls the state House.

This brings me to the favor I’d like to ask of Speaker Cutler. There is legislation in the Pennsylvania House right now that would end gerrymandering. House Bills 22 and 23 are stuck in committee, and if they don’t get a vote soon, time will run out to end gerrymandering before redistricting in 2021. Cutler has told me and other supporters of redistricting reform that he would allow committee chairs to manage their own affairs. That is an honorable position.

However, HB 22 and 23 are bipartisan bills with strong support that have the backing of most Pennsylvanians. As speaker, you need to make the state House the best legislative body possible, and ending gerrymandering would be a historic improvement.

Please, Speaker Cutler, ask the chair of the State Government Committee, Rep. Garth Everett, to have his committee vote on these bills before it is too late.

Micah France

Millersville