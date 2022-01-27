Today commemorates the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp on Jan. 27, 1945. (Additionally, it is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.)

I have never been to Auschwitz, but I have driven on the Dachauerstrasse from central Munich to see the concentration camp at Dachau. Among other feelings is the haunting horror that it is possible to restore such a place to a “tourist site.” There is sad remembrance of the Holocaust perpetrated by the Nazis against Jews, homosexuals and those with mental illness or other disabilities.

We must never forget that tragic and perverse period in history; as Elie Wiesel said, we must “bear witness” to it. It serves as a reminder that prejudice, hate, false accusations and violence committed against any group of people is an act against all humans. We must commit ourselves to do everything in our power to ensure that such genocide is never again possible.

Heed the words of John Donne: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as any manner of thy friends or of thine own were; any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

And there are Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Howard Thurman, Mahatma Gandhi, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Bishop Desmond Tutu, Bishop Michael Curry and Akbar Ahmed — all voices who must be heard and heeded. They join millions of Jews in singing “never again.” Their words call for communication instead of conflict, and patience instead of precipitous procession of weapons. They call for directed discussion instead of deadly destruction. We must see Jews as “us” — no more, no less.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township