Is this a good time to remind 203,961 citizens of Lancaster and York counties who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 that, in the aftermath of the horrors of Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted to disenfranchise them and decertify their choice for president? Oddly, Smucker has never questioned his own 2020 election victory, even though his name appeared on the same ballot that he chose to dispute.

Karen Deering

Lancaster Township