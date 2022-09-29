Is today a good day to remind those in Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District that their representative voted against the certification of Pennsylvanians’ votes in the lawful election of President Joe Biden?

In the wee hours of the morning of Jan. 7, 2021 — following an insurrection attempt during which four people died and after which five police officers died, one of natural causes and four by suicide — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker publicly embraced the Big Lie that spawned the violence.

Oddly, I clearly remember Smucker’s name at the bottom of the ballot he wanted to toss.

In contrast to his conservative colleague, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, I believe that history will either deride or completely forget Smucker. Perhaps he fears despotic politicians and high-handed lobbyists more than he loves democracy?

Karen Deering

Lancaster Township

Editor’s note: This letter briefly mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/