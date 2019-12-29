I enjoyed the diversity presented in the Dec. 22 Sunday LNP op-eds (pro and con). I also received an “update” from my congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, that I disagree with, as it appeared to have several misrepresentations.
1. President Donald Trump’s impeachment articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are not “crimes,” so there is no due process right to face one’s accuser.
2. The House rules of impeachment were written and passed by the Republicans several years ago, not created by the Democrats.
3. There were no witnesses with “direct” knowledge because they were told by the Trump not to participate.
4. Trump’s lawyers were asked to participate in the process and refused.
5. The whistleblower protection is there to protect individuals from intimidation and retaliation by more powerful individuals.
6. The Democrats are not trying to “undo” the election, as their concern is with Trump’s behavior post-election.
7. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to negotiate impeachment trial rules with the Senate is an attempt to get an open and fair proceeding from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who already said that he will not allow witnesses, that he is coordinating strategy with Trump’s lawyers and that he has already decided Trump is innocent.
This is neither the American way of justice nor what the Founding Fathers intended. And, in response to Charles Stouff’s Dec. 22 op-ed (“Reflections on ‘Star Wars’ and impeachment of Trump”), he should beware of his analogies, as Darth Vader is the symbol of oppression and bullying in defense of an “emperor” and not of a democratic republic.
Mark Hirschman
Lititz