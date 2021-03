Thanks to the writer of the Jan. 28 letter “Wants to hear from conservatives” for wanting to hear from conservative folks who can educate everyone with well-thought-through, forward-looking, constructive ideas, so they can be on the table as we go ahead to help in uniting us.

I would start with one simple question: Who do you want to decide what is best for you and your family’s future — you or self-serving bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.?

Jack Stoner

West Lampeter Township