Which of the following personality traits would you like to see your children or grandchildren emulate as they develop and find their place in our society?

1. Narcissism (self-love, vanity and lack of empathy).

2. Megalomania (obsession with exercising power to dominate others).

3. Bigotry (prejudice and discrimination against a person or people based on race or ethnicity).

4. Philandering (womanizing).

5. Misogyny and misogamy (antipathy toward women and marriage).

6. Mendacity (untruthfulness, habitual lying/deceiving).

7. Derisiveness (expression of contempt or ridicule toward others).

8. Fraudulence (criminal deception for one’s own financial or political gain).

9. Peevishness (easily irritated by unimportant things).

10. Braggadocio (boastful and arrogant behavior).

11. Impetuousness (acting quickly without thought or care).

12. Amorality (lack of concern about right and wrong).

Most of us exhibit or know someone who exhibits at least one of the above traits from time to time; however, I’m thinking of a certain someone who, quite astoundingly, possesses and exhibits all of them all of the time. Can you guess who that might be? (Hint. It’s No. 45.)

Think about it. Is this really someone who is worthy of your adulation and support?

Dave Kob

Lancaster