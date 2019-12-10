To Congressman Lloyd Smucker:
You seem to have explanations for all of President Donald Trump’s questionable behavior and actions. You consider yourself a churchgoing Christian. If Trump were a member of your church and presented himself to be on the board of directors, would you support him then? He would have the same current values on life, marriage, lack of compassion and dishonesty as he does now. His moral character certainly doesn’t follow the Ten Commandments or the Constitution. I don’t know how many minorities worship at your church, but how would they fit in to his thinking? Would you like your grandchildren to have him as their moral and spiritual compass as they become adults?
Janice Brown
Manheim Township