We have become accustomed to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s refusal to hold in-person town halls to meet with his constituents, but he still owes us an answer to one simple question:

How could his own reelection be legitimate, while the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was not? There was only one election and one list of names on each ballot. It is impossible that some candidates were elected fairly while others were not.

Maria Mitchell

Lancaster