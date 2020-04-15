I refer to our president as the man occupying the White House. I have also referred to our representative as the man who represents the 11th Congressional District.

But now I have a direct question for Congressman Lloyd Smucker. This question I have asked over and over again and have only gotten political responses — nothing from the man himself.

So here goes again, although I doubt this will even get to him: How can you in good conscience stand by and say nothing about what comes out of the White House?

The words that the person in the White House spouts everyday that are proven to be false and are doing nothing except causing harm to the citizens of this country.

Belittling reporters for asking questions to which the American people want answers just goes to show how much of a schoolyard bully he is. Not to mention that he sometimes refuses to let his own experts answers questions.

Turning against Canada! What is that? Does he not remember how that country took in all of those airplanes on 9/11? Of course not. It didn’t affect him.

Our country is the laughingstock of the world due to one man and one man only: the person occupying the White House.

I hope I survive until Nov. 3 to cast my vote.

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township