A question about Trump (letter) 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print What has President Donald Trump done to elevate the human spirit to do good? Dennis Dezort Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists Landisville Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump Presidency Spirit Goodness More Headlines Hempfield girls exact revenge with sweep of Eagles in District 3 Class 4A volleyball semis Lancaster County under tornado watch until midnight Thursday, severe storms expected Where to trade in Halloween candy in Lancaster County and share with troops overseas Police vehicle hits 12-year-old girl on way to school Thursday morning in Lancaster city, police say 18-year-old wanted for shooting man in the hip in Lancaster city last week: police Breaking down Friday's playoff games for 11 L-L League football teams [preview capsules] Hazardous weather advisory: heavy winds, thunderstorms in Halloween forecast for Lancaster County Embiid, Towns brawl during Sixers' win over Timberwolves [video] Abandoned Lancaster: These 5 local landmarks stand vacant, but some could find new life Here's the last time every major professional sports team won a championship Railroad Museum of Pa.'s 20th annual 'Trains & Troops' this weekend