In the coverage of the attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan in the May 25 LNP | LancasterOnline, Congressman Lloyd Smucker stated, “Only about 17% of people in Pennsylvania’s 11th District have a bachelor’s degree, and this bailout is asking taxpayers in our community to subsidize the education of others.” Smucker voted to overturn Biden’s plan.

One idea that Smucker might look into is making college free, so that his constituents could further their education — through college or technical school — and discover ways of looking at new ideas that could actually help Lancaster County.

Might these be considered “research grants” so that people can learn in an area that interests them? Everyone could have opportunities to develop and prosper, with universal equality, justice and fairness.

Everything the Republicans are for seems to be right out of the fascist playbook. Scary ideas. A lack of empathy is a symptom of sociopathy. Fighting the culture wars is a GOP tactic — a tactic to distract Americans from anything that would actually help them. Caring is a human emotion; I have to wonder why they have so much hate?

Consider the following:

W-isdom — embracing knowledge, critical thinking and understanding.

O-penmindedness — valuing diverse perspectives and new ideas.

K-indness — practicing compassion and empathy for others.

E-quality — striving for justice and equal opportunities for all.

We should strive for everyone to be lifted up, so they have health care, are able to be happy and prosper, and can live their lives as they wish. So they can be educated, read what interests them and be free from disease — with clean air and water and a sustainable environment for future generations.

It seems that if the Republicans are against something, I am for it. I would rather be woke than a joke.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster