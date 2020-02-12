There’s a lot of discussion over how to eliminate school property taxes. The hidden inequity here is that the mansions of the affluent would be untaxed, as well as the modest family homes of the senior citizens. To reward the wealthy should not be the goal of any legislation.
To pay for this, it is proposed to simply increase sales taxes (which are easily and illegally avoided) and to add pension taxes on the elderly at a time when federal required minimum distribution laws are forcing many seniors into higher tax brackets than when they were still working.
But there is one proposal that would be fair, easy to implement, and would probably garner bipartisan support if ever introduced.
Besides the infamous “do away with taxes,” why not consider a program in which any home owned and resided in as a primary residence by a senior eligible for Medicare would have its taxes frozen at the current rate until the owner moves out or the house is resold? At that point it would come back to the active rolls at the current rate. Meanwhile, any annual tax increases would be spread over the homes that aren’t owned by seniors — putting the burden on those most able to pay it.
Seniors are not looking to neglect their share, but the annual increases are destroying family budgets. Knowing in advance what their share is would make it possible to budget and plan for years in advance — and ultimately Grandma and Grandpa can stay in their home.
Frank Chovanec
Manheim Township