I read a pamphlet the other day that put a new slant on things. It was by Black Americans to Re-Elect the President. It was not authorized by any candidate.
I quote President Donald Trump’s promise to black voters: “Whether you vote for me or not, I will be your champion. We live in a divided country, and I will be your greatest champion.’’
He kept his promise. Black employment has risen, while black unemployment has reached new lows. Trump kept his promise, so apparently he doesn’t lie every time he opens his mouth, as some claim.
Helen Comins
Manheim Township