It’s truly incredible how letter writers distort facts, ignore reality, then claim the moral high ground by cherry-picking Bible verses. The Aug. 19 letter “A firm no to Sunday hunting” does all three. It states that nonhunters need a day without “the threat of bullets whistling around them.” What a sinful lie! There were zero hunting-related fatalities in Pennsylvania last year. Hunting accidents have decreased nearly 80% since mandatory hunter education in 1959. Hunting is statistically safer than most recreational pursuits, including golf and high school football.
The writer asks how he will benefit from Sunday hunting but ignores that even the most conservative estimates predict a multimillion dollar economic boost to Pennsylvania, which benefits all.
But the most offensive part is the “holier than thou” line suggesting Sunday hunting is a desecration of the Lord’s day and a return to “pagan ways.” You insult those of us who choose to enjoy God’s bounty every day. Genesis 1:26 doesn’t have a six-day limit. Hunting is no more a desecration than trout fishing or cow milking.
The letter writer urged state Sen. Ryan Aument to “do the right thing,” which is exactly what I told him — that is, to fulfill his constitutional obligation to protect the rights of the minority against oppression by the majority. I own land acquired specifically for hunting. What gives anyone the moral authority to interfere with my right to use my land? Nothing! The senator knows it and did his duty.
Sam Nelson
Mount Joy Township