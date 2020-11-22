I enjoyed the writer who sent in a letter asking what gives the media the right to declare the winner of the election — but then states that the election is not over unless President Donald Trump concedes (“Election might go to Supreme Court,” Nov. 12).

Here is the real way it works. The votes are counted and the media (even Fox News, if you want to consider them media) report the facts.

Trump never, ever needs to concede. But, after Jan. 20, he will no longer be president, no matter what. The idea of conceding is not a law or a rule. It’s what a decent person who lost an election does. But using Trump and “decent” in the same sentence is kind of oxymoronic, isn’t it?

The tradition of the loser conceding is to help the country come together after an election. But using “help the country” and Trump in the same sentence is another oxymoronic statement. He only cares about himself and. honestly, that’s very sad.

Jim Hanley

Salisbury Township