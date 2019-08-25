I believe LNP readers need a reminder of the definition of socialism.
An Aug. 4 Sunday LNP letter writer compared today’s so-called culture wars to the Chinese Cultural Revolution (“Identity politics serve only to divide us”), and an Aug. 5 letter writer quoted from “The Gulag Archipelago” (“Hard to find facts these days”) in an attempt to equate the Democratic Party with the totalitarian regime of the Soviet Union in the 1940s.
In fact, Democrats, including the 2020 presidential candidates, don’t espouse socialism. Their policies align instead with social democracy — a system in which the government provides assistance to the working class while maintaining capitalism.
This isn’t socialism. Neither was the Stalinist dictatorship of the Soviet Union. Real socialism is a system in which the workers own the means of production. That’s it. Socialism isn’t a welfare state. It’s not authoritarianism. It’s not identity politics. It’s not opposition to President Donald Trump or the Republican Party. It’s simply worker ownership of the means of production. Full stop.
Since none of the Democrats ever mention this, we can be confident that they’re not socialists. They’re reformists. It’s inaccurate to equate their ideas with socialism, especially without a proper definition of the term.
The goal of real socialism is the elimination of the state as a tool of class oppression. In this system, everyone would work, contribute to the economy and be compensated for the full value of their labor. Is this not what Republicans claim to endorse — the value of work and limited government?
Emily Karreman
Brecknock Township