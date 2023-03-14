Letters to the editor logo

I always enjoyed reading “Dilbert” in the newspaper, and I was sorry to see it leave. Now I feel that I have to explain something to some folks.

The newspaper is a private business, and as such, the people who own it and edit it get to choose what they want it to be.

Consider the owner of a television and media empire who allows staff to lie to viewers and readers. Or the owner of a bakery who refuses to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. Or the owner of a restaurant who chooses to close on Sunday.

They all get to make these choices because they are the owners. It’s called free enterprise.

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township

