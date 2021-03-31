The United Nations has warned that 400,000 Yemeni children will starve this year if Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in Yemen doesn’t end. For six years, vicious bombing campaigns — combined with air, land and sea blockades — have contributed to mass starvation of Yemeni civilians.

President Joe Biden should do all in his power to have these blockades lifted.

May peace come to that country and guns fall silent. And may invading entities withdraw.

May the Christians in our country and around the world unite their voices in prayer to almighty God that peace, justice and prosperity may come to Yemen.

Let the United Nations and other relief agencies go in and relieve the suffering and hunger of these precious children.

Lord, hear our prayer!

Evan Riehl

Lititz