For many, the issue of immigration is a national threat to our country, considering the fear of criminals and terrorists. But the women and children immigrants are the victims. The men can be dealt with separately.
After World War II, the U.S. had a surge of immigrants from Europe. One solution was that people who had an extra room in their house let a family stay until they got on their feet. Why can’t we do that now?
Get the women and children out of detention. Get the woman cleared and give her a green card for work. Send her to a volunteer family. We would need Spanish-speaking people to volunteer to help get them settled. Give them vaccinations, food stamps, medical assistance, language lessons and job training.
In six months, the mother would have a job and could look for housing. If a person could not volunteer their house, they could buy mattresses and diapers, etc.
This would be much cheaper on taxpayers than paying $775 per day at holding facilities. These women were brave enough to make it here; we can give them a leg up, and I bet they will do very well.
The issues at the holding centers are torture: lack of water, sleep and hygiene. We’re inviting disease. We’re also creating a generation of children who will have post-traumatic stress disorder and mental illness. We as a nation can absorb these people who are fleeing violence and poverty for the dream of a better life. It’s time to deal with this.
Cathryn Maloney
Lancaster