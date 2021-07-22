Letters to the editor

The current Hempfield School District uproar over whether a transgender student can compete in a sport of their chosen gender has been given much press. In my view, the July 16 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Well-being of all”) was not particularly helpful.

The competing concerns are fairly clear. Should a student be permitted to compete on the athletic team of the gender with which they identify? Do the basic facts of physiology — muscle strength, hormones, etc. — confer an unfair competitive advantage?

I believe there is a middle ground. Let transgender students compete, but let there be no trophies or any acknowledgment of performance records in those events in which they competed.

Robert Scala

West Lampeter Township

