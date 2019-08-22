Regarding the “Touting Pa.” Aug. 14 front-page story, I was troubled by the mostly negative coverage of the new Shell petrochemical facility in Monaca, Beaver County.
Ignoring politics, my view is this is positive industrial development for Pennsylvania and the U.S. It helps slow the much-lamented loss of industrial jobs and know-how in our country. It benefits from low-cost natural gas, available in our region through the latest extraction technology. For those of us who lived through the energy crises of the 1970s, low-cost domestic oil and gas production seems like a miracle.
The article touted the position of environmentalists who “bemoan ... ever more plastic.” Yes, we have a plastics pollution problem, mostly due to the extensive use of plastics in packaging and single-use food containers. These are convenient for many consumers. Plastics are also indispensable in durable goods such as autos, appliances, clothing, electronics and industrial products.
This plant is being built because of the global demand for plastics. If not in Pennsylvania, it will be built somewhere else in the world — where it will likely be permitted to pollute more than it does here in our state. There’s no question that industry pollutes and should be regulated and monitored to ensure the pollution is kept to a minimum.
Also keep in mind that we as consumers create demand for products and commodities; this demand drives the investments made by various industries in new plants and infrastructure.
Richard Kovacs
Lancaster Township