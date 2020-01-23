Allison Troy has made history. She is a woman in our community who decided to step into a leadership role, who won her election, and who is now one of the Manheim Township commissioners. She not only won, she got the most votes out of all the other (male) candidates.
Positive, true and transparent, Troy believes in smart growth for our district, and she genuinely cares about people. I am so proud to live in a district that has elected her as one of our leaders, and I hope it was only the first of many opportunities I have to vote for her. Manheim Township is fortunate to have her.
I am a hardworking mother of six daughters. I have never felt like I belonged in anything political. Troy, who is also a mother, has made me realize the attributes I have that could be beneficial to our community. She is someone I look up to as a leader, and she gives me the confidence to get involved in politics. Being a woman and being a mother do not make us weaker; it makes us stronger. It is time that we stand up and take leadership positions.
In arenas where men have dominated, women have to work twice as hard. Stepping into roles that have previously been held by men is not easy, and Allison Troy is a fantastic role model for others. These are the stories that we need our community members and our youth to hear.
Nicole Vasquez
Manheim Township