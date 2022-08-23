A pointed question [letter] Aug 23, 2022 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Since we are still discussing the 2020 election nearly two years later, I pose the following question, which no one seems to be asking: Were any of the votes for Donald Trump fraudulent?David W. Greiner Lancaster Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Donald Trump Voter Fraud Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.