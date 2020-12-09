This is an open letter to all those who are relying on God alone to protect them from COVID-19 and are not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Do you sit at home and wait for manna from heaven for your daily food? Of course not. You use your God-given skills, tools and knowledge to ensure there is food on the table. Why would you not do the same with coronavirus? Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Be safe and ensure the safety of the vulnerable.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township