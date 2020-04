I want to live. Why don’t you want me to? I am considered elderly, but I don’t feel like I am. I have a lot of life left.

I walked into a local convenience store the other day. Busy place, people coming in and out. No masks, no gloves. The store employees were friendly and kind — but no masks, no gloves.

People see me with a cane and want to help me. Sweet, but no masks and no gloves.

I need your help. Please wear a mask and gloves.

Molly Hennigan

Lancaster