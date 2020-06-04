“We’re all in this together” is an inspirational phrase being shared often during this deadly pandemic. Yet the spirit of that slogan seems to be lost on the Manheim Township School District teachers union.

When asked if they would postpone their annual raise until things calm down, the teachers said no, as confirmed May 14 by Superintendent Robin Felty, who has graciously accepted the temporary freeze herself (“Manheim Township school board discusses shortfalls in 2020-21 budget,” May 16 LNP | LancasterOnline).

This pandemic has claimed nearly 2 million Pennsylvania jobs, and many Lancastrians have been overwhelmed by financial loss.

Based on the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Manheim Township has about 40,500 residents, and the per capita annual income is approximately $44,525.

The average Manheim Township teacher’s salary is $65,484, according to the “Manheim Township School District 2018-19 Report to the Community.” Perhaps if we, the residents, ask them to join in the fight against this pandemic’s harsh financial side effects, might they change their minds?

Julie Rudisill

Manheim Township