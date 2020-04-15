Our family business, Miller’s Greenhouses Inc., and other local growers and independent garden centers are facing a great financial peril that threatens our very future. Many local garden centers have been forced to close. Their appeals for waivers from the governor’s office have largely been ignored, despite all surrounding states deeming garden centers as essential businesses.

Local garden centers are loaded with vegetable plants, garden seeds, onion and potato sets, berry canes, etc. They also are filled with spring flowers, which add to the mental wellness for many during this time of isolation.

I am fully confident that garden centers can do a better job of protecting their customers from communal spread than the average grocery store can. Their retail areas have lots of outside space and larger shopping areas. Without these local, independent, family-owned garden centers, we as wholesale growers have very limited options in getting our plants to the marketplace.

Miller's has roughly $1.5 million of plants in production. If we do not have access to these garden centers in the next seven weeks, those plants could become trailer loads of waste for the local landfill. In that worst-case, but increasingly real scenario, the very future of our third-generation, 81-year-old family business may be in doubt.

To add insult to injury, the big-box garden centers remain operational. Please urge the governor to recognize the life-sustaining nature of your local garden center.

Ron Miller

East Hempfield Township