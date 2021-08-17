An open letter to everyone who has refused to get vaccinated:

I’d like to tell you what you are doing because of your refusal. My husband is disabled and often requires emergency care at the hospital. Last year, he had a fall. Because of COVID-19 protocols, I was not allowed to be with him and I spent several hours sitting outside the hospital waiting for him to come out. Three weeks later, he was hospitalized and I was unable to visit him at all during his eight-day stay.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen when he was admitted again to intensive care for septic shock, which can be fatal. That would have been two weeks without seeing him. There were volumes of information that needed to be explained, questions he didn’t understand and decisions he couldn’t make alone. Would you want your loved one to deal with this on their own?

He was in the hospital again recently for eight days. Six doctors, residents, nurses and technicians at UPMC Lititz took wonderful care of him. My thanks go to them. And thank goodness that I was able to spend time with him.

But what’s next? I believe that the intransigence of some about vaccinations has caused COVID-19 to spike yet again. My husband will always be in danger of a return to the hospital, and I dread not seeing him — because you refused to help us reach herd immunity.

Go get vaccinated!

Lucille Harrison

Warwick Township