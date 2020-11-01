To the neighbor leaving anonymous notes on our car about dead cops:

It seems you are triggered by a bumper sticker, so take note: Believing Black Lives Matter does not mean believing the lives of fallen police officers do not matter.

It is a false — and tired — equivalency, and I welcome the opportunity to discuss why.

Understand that I am not in disagreement with your notes. I believe violent death of any kind is an abject tragedy. It’s clear from your behavior that you do not. Can you not see that murdered police officers have always been given their due deference? That it has never been in question — not once?

Meanwhile, 450 years of unjustified murders of Black and Latino people are only just now starting to make a dent in the social stratosphere. You are not being asked to care about Black lives only, but to care about them also.

I wave my small flag as both a signifier of solidarity and a hopeful beacon for the uninitiated within our community. The extraordinary emotional burden of continued — and much-needed — education about equality can no longer rest solely on the shoulders of our Black and Latino neighbors.

It’s an unsettling fact that you know where I live but continue to lurk in the shadows, so please knock. Let’s find common ground, because we share a common enemy — and it is not each other.

If not, next time choose to meet your new neighbors before you start harassing them.

Sarah Berman

Lancaster