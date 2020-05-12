How long, oh Lord, will the pandemic last?

How long, oh Lord, do I need to shelter in place?

I’m trying to keep vulnerable others safe.

Please give me the patience and endurance I lack.

How long, oh Lord, before we will have testing in place?

How long, oh Lord, before health care workers are protected?

We need national consistent leadership and direction.

Please keep Trump from sabotaging the process.

How long, oh Lord, do nations of the world have to suffer?

How long, oh Lord, does COVID-19 reign unchecked?

We are all of us in this together.

Please help us prioritize the well-being of all.

How long, oh Lord, does commerce supersede public health?

How long, oh Lord, does greed come before compassion?

We are all humans made in your image.

Please turn hearts to Jesus, your chosen one, for guidance.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township