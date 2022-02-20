The Bengals won the Super Bowl! The Bengals won the Super Bowl!

They were ahead for so long. Points scored by the Rams in the last two minutes? Too late. Don’t count.

The Bengals won the Super Bowl! The Bengals won the Super Bowl!

Who says the Rams won? Fake news.

The Bengals won the Super Bowl! The Bengals won the Super Bowl!

My (church, civic club, organization) says the Bengals won the Souper Bowl charity event. If they won there, they won everywhere.

The Bengals won the Super Bowl! The Bengals won the Super Bowl!

The referees made bad calls. Get rid of them. Replace them all.

The Bengals won the Super Bowl! The Bengals won the Super Bowl!

The Rams cheated. Surely that was Tom Brady playing in the final minutes. How do we know the players were really who they said they were? New rules are needed.

The Bengals won the Super Bowl! The Bengals won the Super Bowl!

Ridiculous, right?

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township