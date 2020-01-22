I do my part for the bees that I got from the Penn State Extension. As stated in the Jan. 18 editorial (“Do your part for the bees”), we all must have some plants in our landscape that the pollinators really like. In my case, I visited the Penn State trial gardens of Lancaster County on a day when there was an open house, maybe five years ago.
One of the displays was all about pollinators. I was fascinated, and I found out that one of the most important plants was clustered mountain mint. Well, who knew? So it’s seeded all around my yard and I now let it grow. But it is a weed, most people will say. So what? When it is in prolific bloom in late summer, I have about 15 plants that have “volunteered.” It is really a sight to see over 100 honey bees covering the flowers. As the Penn State Extension’s website notes: “Of all the plants we have observed in our trials at the Penn State Southeast Research and Extension Center, mountain mint attracts the most insect diversity.” I concur. Honeybees really love it!
Steve Franz
Upper Leacock Township