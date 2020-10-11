I’m writing in response to Sunday LNP’s lead article on Sept. 27, “Predicted winner: Chaos.” As a registered voter since 1978, I find the article extremely unsettling.

What our country needs now is not a prediction of chaos. We need our government officials to work together.

The secondary headline of the Sept. 27 article states, “Unless there’s a Biden blowout, Pennsylvania should prepare for unrest.” A main concern many voters currently have surrounds mail-in voting. I have a simple alternative that I believe would be hard for anyone to find fault with — Democrats, Republicans or independents. Extend the voting period by four days — not after Election Day, but prior to it.

Limit mail-in voting to those who truly are unable to get to the polls on Election Day, not just those who are worried about their health.

For the rest:

— Voting will be Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 2-3.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— Your voting day would be determined by the first letter of the voter’s last name. Day 1: A through E. Day 2: F through J. Day 3: K through O. Day 4: P through T. Day 5: U through Z.

Social distancing would be much easier to maintain by having fewer people at the polls each day.

The final results of the election would not be days or weeks later, but on Election Day, as all voters expect.

Maybe this is just too simple for government.

Rob Wheelan

Manheim Township