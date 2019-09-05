An Aug. 20 editorial cartoon pointed out that taxpayer contributions to pensions increase with increased wages. This has been a pet peeve of mine for some time. As the wages (we pay) increase, the taxpayer contribution to the pension should decrease — there is little reason for high-income civil employees not to save for themselves. It is true that teacher pensions are different; they are more deferred compensation than reward. Teachers take less up front, compared with others of the same education level, allowing the school districts to have lower payroll. They then expect a return on that investment after they retire.
Once a civil employee’s salary reaches a certain level, taxpayer contributions should stop. There should certainly be no “matching contributions” of 401(k)-type plans.
Carl Huber
Springettsbury Township
York County