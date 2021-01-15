Letters to the editor

In my 76 years, I have lived through many historic American events — most positive, but unfortunately some unpleasant. 

Throughout all those events, I have never been ashamed to be an American. Through Democratic and Republican administrations — good years and bad — I have always been proud to be an American. That all changed on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2021.

Watching a mob of rioters attack the U.S. Capitol has made me feel sad about the future of our country. How can we now consider this nation a shining “city upon a hill”?

Seeing photos of the looks on the faces of many of the rioters attempting insurrection was chilling. It is shameful to know that we as a country have gotten to the point of such hatred. The mob included white supremacists and white nationalists (many waving traitorous Confederate flags); anti-Semites; neo-Nazis (at least one wearing a shirt that stated “6MWE,” an acronym used by the far right that refers to the Holocaust and stands for “6 million wasn’t enough”); and crazy conspiracy theorists with QAnon shirts.

My hope for 2021 is that we can begin to heal the hate and bridge the division — that we can begin to remove the tarnish that blighted that “shining city” on Jan. 6.

Thomas L. Mellinger

West Lampeter Township

